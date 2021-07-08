Listen to Bonnie Stewart’s newest single, “Magnolia”

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — When conceiving Between Us, Ana Egge knew she wanted to do something new and different for her 12th album. The process started early in the pandemic, when she began collaborating online with Irish singer-songwriter Mick Flannery, whose path she had crossed at festivals over the years. They would FaceTime regularly for two-hour songwriting sessions. “It was so fun, and the writing happened so easily — it was almost eerie,” Egge admits. “Almost every time we’d meet up, we would write a whole song.” Nine of Between Us’ 11 songs came from these virtual sessions. They wrote so many songs, in fact, that Flannery, himself an award-winning musician, is doing his own album including some of their collaborations.