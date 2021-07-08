Listen to Bonnie Stewart’s newest single, “Magnolia”
The soulful sound of Bonnie Stewart, a lyric-driven singer/songwriter whose music bridges the gap between Americana’s past and present, can be heard in the title track “Magnolia” from the forthcoming debut EP due out September 25. The title track “Magnolia,” serves as the ethereal songstress’ first taste of a collection of songs rooted in the influence of her parents’ timeless record collection — including Emmylou Harris, Guy Clark, and other classic craftsmen. The musical arrangements are fresh, lush, atmospheric nods to the modern-day.guitargirlmag.com
