GRITTY IN PINK GIVES AUDIENCE A LOOK INSIDE THEIR COMEBACK TO THE LIVE STAGE WITH PRE-SHOW

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles (July 2021): Gritty In Pink partnered with the NoHo Arts District for a surprise edition of Gritty Rocks Live (GRL) leading up to their highly anticipated pop-up show at Pitfire Pizza in NoHo, CA on July 8. The show raised money for the LA LGBT Center, while Gritty In Pink has raised hundreds of dollars for other various non-profit organizations during their IG lives throughout the pandemic. Featuring an amazing line-up and speakers, Alicia Vigil (Vigil Of War/Dragonforce), surprise special guest VK Lynne (The Spider Accomplice), Ariel Bellvalaire and Lavalove. The incomparable Shiragirl reigned hosting with house musicians Alex Windsor, Rainey P (Shiragirl) and Sabrina Winter (Love Stallion). The Livestream fundraiser was graciously sponsored by Mackie, with supporting partners Owl’s Brew, Guitar Girl Magazine, Pitfire Pizza and charity partner the LA LGBT Center.

GRITTY IN PINK BROUGHT THE GRIT TO NOHO WITH EXPLOSIVE RETURN TO THE LIVE STAGE

Los Angeles (July 2021): Gritty In Pink made their long-awaited return to the live stage on July 8 at Pitfire Pizza in North Hollywood. After 16 months away from the stage and many virtual shows later, the empowering female-led platform returned with a live music set. The show was sponsored by Pitfire Pizza, Mackie, NoHo Arts District, Local Roots Kombucha, Guitar Girl Magazine, with charity partner the LA LGBT Center.
GRITTY NATION: GRITTY IN PINK ANNOUNCES RETURN OF US VIRTUAL TOUR

Los Angeles (July 2021): Gritty In Pink is set to kick off their second edition of their Gritty Rocks Live (GRL) Tour this summer, highlighting artists in New York, Nashville, Chicago and Los Angeles. Fresh off the success of their LA return to the live stage after 16 months, Gritty In Pink is shifting gears and heading back on the (virtual) road for summer 2021! Their first stop will be in the city that never sleeps, NYC on July 20, with performances starting at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET via Gritty In Pink’s Instagram (@grittyinpinklife).
