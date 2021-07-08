GRITTY IN PINK GIVES AUDIENCE A LOOK INSIDE THEIR COMEBACK TO THE LIVE STAGE WITH PRE-SHOW
Los Angeles (July 2021): Gritty In Pink partnered with the NoHo Arts District for a surprise edition of Gritty Rocks Live (GRL) leading up to their highly anticipated pop-up show at Pitfire Pizza in NoHo, CA on July 8. The show raised money for the LA LGBT Center, while Gritty In Pink has raised hundreds of dollars for other various non-profit organizations during their IG lives throughout the pandemic. Featuring an amazing line-up and speakers, Alicia Vigil (Vigil Of War/Dragonforce), surprise special guest VK Lynne (The Spider Accomplice), Ariel Bellvalaire and Lavalove. The incomparable Shiragirl reigned hosting with house musicians Alex Windsor, Rainey P (Shiragirl) and Sabrina Winter (Love Stallion). The Livestream fundraiser was graciously sponsored by Mackie, with supporting partners Owl’s Brew, Guitar Girl Magazine, Pitfire Pizza and charity partner the LA LGBT Center.guitargirlmag.com
