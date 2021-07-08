GRITTY IN PINK GIVES AUDIENCE A LOOK INSIDE THEIR COMEBACK TO THE LIVE STAGE WITH PRE-SHOW

COVID-19 has devastated the concert business for over a year, but all signs point to enough pent-up demand that the touring industry could soon see a post-pandemic boom. Consumers who attended shows regularly before the pandemic seem eager to return to concert venues: Less than 15% of ticketholders requested refunds to events that weren't canceled, according to Ticketmaster. And research shows that a significant percentage of fans who bought tickets to some of the first shows amid lifted pandemic restrictions -- including tours by Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, as well as Rolling Loud festivals in Miami and New York -- will be attending either their first concert ever or their first show in two years.