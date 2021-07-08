Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

SHINE Medical's Todd Asmuth on how it benefits from being in Wisconsin: Q&A

By Teddy Nykiel
Posted by 
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We talked to SHINE Medical Technologies president and chief strategy officer Todd Asmuth about the company's rapid growth, and the challenges and opportunities that have come with that.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shine Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Call for Nominations: ACG Wisconsin Outstanding Corporate Growth & Leadership Awards

The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Wisconsin Chapter is calling for nominations for the annual Outstanding Corporate Growth Award and the Leadership Award. Since 1995, ACG Wisconsin has recognized great Wisconsin companies with the Outstanding Corporate Growth Award. Award winners demonstrate a unique combination of financial performance, constructive culture, and strategic excellence. Last year, ACG Wisconsin introduced a new individual Leadership Award to recognize and honor a distinguished Wisconsin leader. For award criteria, eligibility, nomination process, and application information, please go to: acg.org/wisconsin/growth-leadership-awards. Winners will be presented with an award at the ACG Wisconsin Awards Program luncheon on October 15, 2021. The nomination deadline is Tuesday, August 31, 2021. ________________________________________ About ACG Wisconsin The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is a global community with a mission to drive middle-market growth. Founded in 1954, ACG has 59 chapters worldwide representing 14,500 members. ACG serves 90,000 investors, owners, executives, lenders, and advisors to growing middle-market companies. The Wisconsin chapter of ACG is the premier network of over 200 executives and professionals in corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms. Our members are the leaders of Wisconsin businesses and private equity firms who have the principal responsibility for corporate growth initiatives within their organizations. For more information, visit acg.org/wisconsin. ###
Wisconsin StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 603,170 Americans have died — and that number still continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 184 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Wisconsin, deaths attributable to the coronavirus […]
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Fourth COVID-19 wave concerns amid rising cases, hospitalizations

Houston medical experts are warning about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations are rising, and the delta variant becomes more prominent locally. The Texas Medical Center says Houston is among many cities across the country experiencing a rise in cases.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine hospitals boost wages to attract workers in ‘fiercely’ competitive labor market

The tight labor market is not just affecting hospitality and retail in Maine — it’s affecting hospitals too. On Wednesday, MaineHealth announced that it will set a system-wide minimum wage increase of $17 an hour, up from $14. It’s also adjusting the pay scale for 18,000 positions by at least 2 percent. MaineHealth officials said these adjustments — which don’t apply to physicians or executives — are necessary to stay competitive.
Paris, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Henry County Healthcare Center earns A Five-Star Facility Rating

PARIS Tenn. – Henry County Healthcare Center continues to be one of the region’s top nursing home and rehabilitation facilities, a fact confirmed recently by earning a Five-Star Quality Facility Rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. A five-star rating is the highest rating given to facilities by Care Compare, a division of CMS.
Ann Arbor, MIphysiciansweekly.com

Prescription Drug Dispensing to Children Down During Pandemic

TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) — During April to December 2020, prescription drug dispensing to children was 27.1 percent lower than during the same period in 2019, according to a study published online July 20 in Pediatrics. Kao-Ping Chua, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor,...
Healthmetroatlantaceo.com

Rimidi Enhances Leading Clinical Management Platform To Meet the New Needs of Hospitals and Health Systems

Created for clinicians by clinicians, Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives, today announced enhancements to its EHR-integrated platform designed to better support hospitals and health systems as they seek to overcome many challenges identified prior to -- and during -- the COVID-19 pandemic.
BusinessNJBIZ

BD acquisition of Velano Vascular adds needle-free blood draw technology

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) announced on July 20 that through its recent acquisition of Velano Vascular it has taken a step forward in transforming the patient experience through a vision of a “One-Stick Hospital Stay.”. Building on its history of innovation and leadership in blood collection and vascular access...
Franklin Lakes, NJmassdevice.com

BD announces ‘One-Stick Hospital Stay’ blood collection initiative

BD (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it plans to transform the patient experience through a “One-Stick Hospital Stay” blood collection solution. Franklin Lakes, N.J.–based BD said in a news release that its recent acquisition of Velano Vascular and its needle-free technology for high-quality blood draws from existing peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) lines offers a way to eliminate multiple needlesticks for blood sample collection.
IndustryCapital Journal

SDSU offering pest field school online

The South Dakota State University Extension will kick off its 13th annual Integrated Pest Management Field School on Aug. 1. The virtual course, which will be available through Aug. 31, will cover multiple strategies for reducing input costs while maximizing yields for crops grown in South Dakota. “Traditionally, the field...
Raleigh, NCwraltechwire.com

Flush with funding, AI startup led by NCSU professor is hiring in the Triangle

RALEIGH – InsightFinder has raised an additional $2,010,000 from 10 investors, including IDEA FUND Partners. In an SEC Filing, the company noted the round involved an option, warrant, or other right to acquire another security, as well as security to be acquired upon the exercise of option, warrant, or other right to acquire security.
Jobschoose901.com

Midtown Eye Care: Office Administrator

We have an opening for 1 full-time or part-time positions. Prior experience is preferred, but not required. The employee will be cross trained in all aspects of front office work including: filing insurance, pre-authorization, scheduling appointments, etc. They will also be fully trained in all aspects of the optical: frame adjustments, segment heights, frame selection, lensometry, etc. They will also be cross trained for pre-testing, patient work-up, and diagnostic testing. The pay rate will be determined by the level of experience and the interview.

Comments / 0

Community Policy