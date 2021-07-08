SHINE Medical's Todd Asmuth on how it benefits from being in Wisconsin: Q&A

The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Wisconsin Chapter is calling for nominations for the annual Outstanding Corporate Growth Award and the Leadership Award. Since 1995, ACG Wisconsin has recognized great Wisconsin companies with the Outstanding Corporate Growth Award. Award winners demonstrate a unique combination of financial performance, constructive culture, and strategic excellence. Last year, ACG Wisconsin introduced a new individual Leadership Award to recognize and honor a distinguished Wisconsin leader. For award criteria, eligibility, nomination process, and application information, please go to: acg.org/wisconsin/growth-leadership-awards. Winners will be presented with an award at the ACG Wisconsin Awards Program luncheon on October 15, 2021. The nomination deadline is Tuesday, August 31, 2021. ________________________________________ About ACG Wisconsin The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is a global community with a mission to drive middle-market growth. Founded in 1954, ACG has 59 chapters worldwide representing 14,500 members. ACG serves 90,000 investors, owners, executives, lenders, and advisors to growing middle-market companies. The Wisconsin chapter of ACG is the premier network of over 200 executives and professionals in corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms. Our members are the leaders of Wisconsin businesses and private equity firms who have the principal responsibility for corporate growth initiatives within their organizations. For more information, visit acg.org/wisconsin. ###