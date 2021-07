FALCONER — The newest cell at the Ellery Landfill is open for business. The state Department of Environmental Conservation issued the approved permit recently to the county, which allows the county to open and operate Stage 1 of the new Phase IV cell. In total, the Phase IV new cell consists of three build out stages and is a lateral expansion of the existing landfill and sits on 53 acres. The Phase IV Stage 1 sub-cell, which cost $18 million to construct, is about 15 acres in area and is composed of three five-acre compartments. The existing landfill footprint takes up 83 acres. Overall, the property that the county owns at this facility is over 800 acres.