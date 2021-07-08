Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Mexican president wants to compete with private gas firms

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2M0t_0arQSDBF00
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a ceremony marking the third anniversary of his presidential election at the National Palace in Mexico City, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Thursday he wants to create a government company to distribute cooking gas following a surge in LP gas prices.

Critics called it yet another nationalistic, big-government step by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the energy sector. But the problem is hitting Mexicans in the pocketbook. Cooking gas is used by 70% of Mexican households and home deliveries have increased in price by as much as 50% in some areas over the last year.

The country’s annual inflation rate is running at a worrisome almost 6%, and cooking gas prices have fueled that problem. The president says private gas distribution companies have inflated their profit margins — sometimes to as much as 50% — and he wants to start a state-run delivery company charging lower prices.

Opposition legislators say Mexico doesn’t need, or have the money, to acquire tanker trucks and distribution hubs. And many doubt the government — whose Pemex oil company suffered a pipeline gas leak that ignited a huge, subaquatic fireball in the Gulf of Mexico in June — is up to the task.

But one of the president’s key promises has been that basic fuel prices won’t increase above the rate of inflation, and the largely privatized market for cooking gas cylinders has made that unobtainable.

“They are leaving me looking like a demagogue, like a liar, (because) I made a promise that prices were not going to increase,” López Obrador said Thursday.

Mexico doesn’t produce enough gas from domestic oil fields, and refuses to approve fracking to obtain more. The country imports about 70% of the LP gas it uses.

But prices on the international market fluctuated wildly this winter and spring after winter storms hit Texas. That’s what gas companies point to as one factor in the price increases.

The federal antimonopoly commission says it is looking into whether a small number of firms exercise control over pricing in some markets, which rely heavily on small-tank delivery routes.

The Mexican Gas Distributors Association says that private firms also have to compete against criminals who steal as much as $1.5 billion in gas every year from government pipelines, by drilling thousands of illegal taps each year.

López Obrador wants to regulate the price of gas, and launch a state gas company called “Wellbeing Gas” to compete with private distributors.

López Obrador has also launched a nationalistic campaign to end gasoline imports and stop or reduce exports of crude oil, by boosting domestic refining capacity.

His pet projects include building oil refineries in Mexico, and he has also tried to rein in foreign companies that built wind and solar farms to produce electricity in Mexico. He has also put on hold long-anticipated bidding on oil exploration contracts.

López Obrador pushed through a law earlier this year that will allow the government to seize private gasoline stations in case of “imminent danger to national security, energy security or the economy” and give them to the state-owed oil company to run.

Judges in Mexico have granted injunctions against some of the president’s measures.

Comments / 4

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
281K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Gas Prices#Gas Pipeline#Oil Drilling#Ap#Mexicans#Pemex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Mexican president says vigilante groups unacceptable

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that his government will not accept armed self-defense groups that say they have formed to protect themselves against criminals. His comments came after members of a new vigilante movement named "El Machete" (The Machete) showed off weapons including automatic rifles at a parade at the weekend in southern Mexico. "In no case will the formation of so-called self-defense groups be accepted," Lopez Obrador told reporters. "It's our responsibility to guarantee peace and calm and we are doing it."
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexican president decries reports of cyber spying

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday described as "shameful" reports of purported government-ordered cyber spying several years ago that may have targeted him and his close allies and said his government did not spy on anyone. The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday...
WorldUS News and World Report

Mexican President's Inner Circle Potential Targets of Pegasus Spyware -The Guardian

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's inner circle, politicians from every party, dissidents and journalists were potential targets for surveillance by a government client of the Israeli spyware company NSO Group, The Guardian reported on Monday. At least 50 people close to Lopez Obrador were potentially...
Energy Industrykitco.com

BHP considering exiting oil and gas business - Bloomberg News

(Adds details, analyst comments, background on talks) July 20 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group is considering getting out of oil and gas in a multibillion-dollar exit as it looks to speed up its retreat from fossil fuels, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The...
WorldTravelPulse

Mexican President Confirms Tulum International Airport Location

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed the upcoming Tulum International Airport project would be located in the municipality of Tulum and not in Felipe Carrillo Puerto. According to the Riviera Maya News, President Lopez Obrador clarified the location of the new airport after confusion stemming from comments he made...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Bulgarian private gas company eyes west Balkan expansion after stake sale to US firm

LONDON (ICIS)--Bulgaria’s largest private gas trader is looking to expand into west Balkan gas markets after a US company bought a 50% stake. Yuliya Georgieva, gas origination and trading manager at Overgas, said the share sale to Linden Energy earlier this month will put Overgas in the ideal position to expand in markets such as Albania and Kosovo, while also taking advantage of new sources of gas entering the region.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Mexico announces Latin America’s largest PV project

The Mexican government plans to develop what it claims will be Latin America's largest PV plant. The array will be built in Puerto Penasco, in the state of Sonora – one of the world's best regions for solar power generation. The project was initially announced by the CEO of the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
@wearemitu

Mexican President’s Proposed Budget Prioritizes Baseball Over Support For Women

According to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s latest budget proposal, supporting baseball – AMLO’s favorite sport – is more than twice as important as supporting women’s rights. The presdident’s latest propsoal for federal government spending actually allocates more money to upgrade baseball stadiums across the country than it does towards programs that help support women.
Congress & CourtsNorwalk Hour

Mexican court overturns acquittal of 1990s drug lord

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican appeals court has overturned the acquittal of 1990s drug lord Hector “El Güero” Palma, prosecutors said Tuesday, a development that staved off an international embarrassment had he walked free. A lower court ordered Palma freed in April. But prosecutors appealed, arguing the lower court...
Politicshoustonmirror.com

Video aired showing 2nd brother of Mexican president taking cash

Mexican news media broadcast video on Thursday of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's brother accepting stacks of cash years ago, prior to the now-ruling party running in its first election. This video follows an earlier one in which a different brother of the president can be seen accepting large amounts...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. okays liquefied petroleum gas exports to Venezuela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Monday authorized shipments to Venezuela of liquefied petroleum gas, mainly used in the OPEC nation as cooking fuel and currently in short supply, causing people to burn large amounts of wood. The U.S. Treasury Department authorized through July 8, 2022, some exports and re-exports...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Botswana woos Chinese investors as lenders shun coal projects

Botswana has more than 200 billion tons of untapped coal reserves and is developing six new coal mines. With banks shying away from the industry, Botswana has turned to investors from the largest global coal consumer, China. Key to developing the projects is the construction of a rail link to...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Payment to Mexican president's brother raises hackles

MEXICO CITY — Video of a man giving a packet of cash to a brother of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the president — who has made the fight against corruption his signature issue — on the defensive on Friday, vowing that there would be no coverup. The image...

Comments / 4

Community Policy