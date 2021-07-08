Josh Pine Joins Whip Media As Vice President of Global Business Development

Appointment Follows Company’s Launch of AI-Based Emerging Narratives Solution, Now Tracking Over 300 Billion Media Stories in Real Time. Zignal Labs, market-leading pioneer of narrative intelligence solutions used by the world’s largest companies and public sector organizations to detect and respond in real time to the media stories that could harm or help them, announced that industry veteran Guy Churchward has joined the company as CEO. Adam Beaugh, the company’s Co-Founder and most recent CEO, will step into the role of President.