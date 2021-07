Oh, Love Island. The only place in the world you can go to find love, and return with a PrettyLittleThing or BoohooMan deal. This series, it seems the contestants are being more brazen about the real reasons why they're on the show, and why they might want to stay in the villa for as long as possible. Which, to be honest, is kind of fair enough - the fame that follows contestants after the show is now entirely unavoidable.