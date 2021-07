The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal in Los Angeles Carter trying to do his best to stay away from Quinn and honor Eric’s wishes, but it’s easier said than done. Sometimes the most unlikely pairings make for popular couples on soaps and Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) can be one of those couples. Their relationship doesn’t seem forced or contrived at all and instead comes from character. Plus, their affair wasn’t malicious and that’s because it came from character. And we all know the best soap stories are character-driven stories.