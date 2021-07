The first line of The Great Gatsby reads: “In my younger and more vulnerable years my father gave me some advice that I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since. Whenever you feel like criticising anyone, he told me, just remember that all the people in this world haven’t had the advantages that you’ve had.” I couldn’t help but wonder whether this same sentiment was echoing through our couples’ minds, as they watched Brad and Lucinda’s fledgling romance crumble under the cruel thumb of the public vote.And cruel it was! After returning, giddy and in-love following their first...