JETT: The Far Shore gameplay trailer, screenshots
Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software have released a new gameplay trailer and screenshots for JETT: The Far Shore. “We aspired to create a videogame to express our own feelings of awe when we look up at the starry sky,” said Superbrothers creative director Craig D. Adams in the trailer. “JETT‘s premise involves exploration and discovery, however our design doesn’t rely on combat or resource extraction, and the characters go to some lengths to tread lightly, giving indigenous wildlife a wide berth, striving to adapt and avoid conflict.”www.gematsu.com
