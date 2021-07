Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We know the keto diet is so much more than butter and bacon—at its core, yes, it's a low-carbohydrate, high-fat eating plan, but it can also be nuanced depending on your body's individual needs. Plant-based folks, for example, can follow a vegan keto diet; those overwhelmed by all the metrics can opt for the lazy keto, which may feel more sustainable for them in the long run.