Attorney Angela J. Reddock-Wright Named a Finalist in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 Women's Leadership Awards

Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. The Reddock Law Group is pleased to announce that its Founding and Managing Partner, Angela Reddock-Wright, also an employment mediator and arbitrator with Judicate West, was named a Finalist in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Women's Leadership Council & Awards "Community Impact Advocate of the Year" category.

