Attorney Angela J. Reddock-Wright Named a Finalist in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 Women's Leadership Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate and trust estate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that Founding and Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn, and Partner Matthew Baker have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication says litigators are a special breed of attorney "that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system." The feature, published today, includes the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region who "go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury."