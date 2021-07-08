Tribes of Midgard ‘Season 1: The Wolf Saga’ trailer

"I've kept everything you can do hidden, hoping to prevent them from finding you." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released a new official US trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Rising Wolf, which also goes under the name Ascendant in other countries. This looks like a strange, but very slick, mysterious "eco-thriller" film about a young woman trapped in some kind of futuristic elevator. A young environmentalist discovers she's trapped in the elevator of a super high-rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. "Without any form of escape, and cocooned in the belly of the beast, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance." Starring Charlotte Best as Aria Wolf, with Jonny Pasvolsky, Alex Menglet, Susan Prior, Lily Stewart, Justin Cotta, Tahlia Sturzaker, and Karelina Clarke. This seems like it's all style and no substance, without a coherent story to follow. It's hard to tell what's going on - but it certainly looks cool.