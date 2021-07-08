Stockpile, Inc. Announces Move to Zero Commission, Zero Fee Trading

Fee removal comes as part of the trading app’s expanded efforts to remove barriers and make it easier to get started. Stockpile, Inc., the investment app making it easier for users to get started, today announced it is the first trading app to remove all trading fees, including SEC and TAF fees, for users. While many competitors offer commission-free trading, Stockpile is removing an additional layer. Effective immediately, Stockpile users can take advantage of Stockpile’s zero trading fee model. Additionally, users will no longer be charged any fees related to account funding or purchases of gift cards for stock.