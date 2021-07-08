Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabaster, AL

Jeremiah Alexander Makes Decision

By Harrison Reno
Posted by 
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKBQh_0arQQLAd00

Five-star edge rusher out of Alabaster, Alabama, just made his college decision and has decided to recommit to the Alabama Crimson Tide, becoming the Tide's 10th overall commitment in the class so far.

Alexander recommitted from Alabama back in the fall and remained one of Alabama's top targets throughout the last few months. However, Alabama wasn't alone in the battle to land the five-star as Clemson was working hard to pry away the edge rusher from the Tide's backyard.

The option of playing close to home must have had a big effect on Alexander's recruitment as his hometown is very close to Tuscaloosa. Alexander took visits in June as he saw USC, UCF, Clemson, and Alabama.

It is said that the Tigers made a big push to bring the 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge rusher to Death Valley. Alexander is considered a "jack of all trades prospect on the front seven," according to SI All-American's John Garcia Jr, who spoke with SI's Bama Central regarding the recruitment of Jeremiah Alexander.

Garcia would go onto say, "Regardless of where he lines up most in college, adding the prospect and person in picking up Alexander will be one of the more memorable wins for Nick Saban's staff once we look back on this class down the line."

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 0

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
267
Followers
401
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabaster, AL
Sports
City
Alabaster, AL
Alabaster, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Alabaster, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Garcia#American Football#Usc#Ucf#Tigers#Si All American#Facebook Bulldogmaven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Players Underscore That Georgia Needs To Win

When quarterback JT Daniels and nose tackle Jordan Davis were interviewed at SEC Media Day, neither made bones about it, the Georgia Bulldogs are in win-now mode. The pair accompanied head coach Kirby Smart to the event and were asked multiple times about their mindsets heading into the 2021 season.
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

Saban Details Strength and Conditioning Changes

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is commonly referred to as the GOAT. The greatest of all time when it comes to college football. And there are several reasons for that, though the primary one is the winning he's done. The only head football coach to win seven national titles in...
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

JT Daniels Feels Confident QB Room is "Game Ready"

The media were given around eleven minutes to speak with JT Daniels, the starting quarterback for Georgia heading into the 2021 season. While a multitude of topics was discussed with the junior gunslinger, one thing that stood out was his praise of redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Beck and the quarterback room as a whole.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

What We Learned From Kirby Smart's Press Conference

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart took the podium for his press conference on SEC Media Day and had several important things to say. The Bulldogs are the presumed favorite to win the SEC East and will contend for a college football playoff berth. Smart is entering his sixth season with the program and is seeking his first national title as a head coach.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

SI's FanNation Projects Two Dawgs for Awards

Two Bulldogs were the predicted picks to win post-season awards by a panel of SI's FanNation publishers covering teams across the SEC. These two predicted award winners and eleven players were selected to the projected All-SEC first and second teams. Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was the predicted Offensive Player of...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

SI Projects Georgia to Win SEC

Alabama may be the current defending National Champion heading into this fall, but Georgia was the team predicted to win the SEC in 2021 by a panel of SEC publishers under the SI-affiliated FanNation program. Yes, Georgia is coming off of an 8-2 season in 2020, which saw losses to...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Dominick Blaylock

Head coach Kirby Smart updated the status of wide receiver Dominick Blaylock on SEC Media Day after Blaylock missed the entire 2020 season. Blaylock tore his ACL in the 2019 SEC Championship Game vs. LSU. He missed the Sugar Bowl against Baylor that season and spent the offseason recovering from knee surgery.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

WATCH: Kirby Smart SEC Media Day Press Conference

KIRBY SMART: Thank you, Commissioner Sankey, for those kind words. And I will say, since he brought it up, he is a mighty fine golfer. He poor mouths better than coaches do, and his drives are longer than some of the pros we played with and straighter. I was very impressed with his golf game in Birmingham.
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

JT Daniels Named To The Davey O'Brien Watch List

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been lauded as the best signal-caller to come through Athens in quite some time it seems and he has just been named to the Davey O'Brien watch list. The Davey O'Brien award is given to the top quarterback in college football every season. Past winners...
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

JT Daniels Gives Praise to Arik Gilbert

Georgia has plenty of hype and anticipation heading into the 2021 football season, and one of the main reasons it revolves around quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels proved through the final four starts of the season that he could take a stagnant offense and make it explosive. Headed into the 2021 season, he has a shiny new weapon on the outside, former LSU tight end turned UGA wide receiver, Arik Gilbert.
Hoover, ALPosted by
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Updates Status of George Pickens

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart enters his 6th season as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, and it starts with SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. One of the biggest question marks going into the 2021 season for the University of Georgia is certainly the health and potential return of star wide receiver George Pickens.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Kearis Jackson Underwent Offseason Surgery

Georgia's leading receiver from a season ago, Kearis Jackson, underwent offseason surgery to repair his knee. In an interview Tuesday at SEC Media Days, head coach Kirby Smart called it a "knee cleanup." The junior from Fort Valley, Ga., is coming off a 2020 season where he racked up 36...
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Pre-Season Scouting Report: JT Daniels

When talking about Georgia starting quarterback JT Daniels, there is no denying that he made the Bulldogs a much better football team to close the 2020 season. The traits and the experience alone of Daniels allowed the former Mater Dei High School star to excel at a high level in his four-game run as the starter last season.
Hoover, ALPosted by
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Confirms Arik Gilbert Eligible This Fall

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart enters his 6th season as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, and it starts with SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. He addressed Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert and confirmed that he would be eligible and ready to play this fall for Georgia.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

JT Daniels Named To Maxwell Watch List

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the top college football player around the country, and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was named to the preseason watch list. While the voting committees for the Heisman Trophy and the Maxwell are different, the two usually go hand in hand. For instance, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won both in his record-breaking 2020 campaign.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Former UGA QB Takes New Role

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chip Towers, former UGA and National Football League quarterback D.J. Shockley agreed to terms with the University of Georgia and Learfield IMG College to replace the former sideline reporter Chuck Dowdle. Towers reported that Shockley's new role would be "in the ambassador...
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Will UGA Have a Top 5 Defense in 2021?

Although Georgia enters the 2021 season with a top-five pass rush, according to Pro Football Focus, the Dawgs also are expected to have some questions in the secondary following the departure of six defensive backs who have either turned pro or entered the transfer portal. Former STAR Tyrique Stevenson (Miami)...
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Ed Orgeron Comments On Arik Gilbert

Former LSU tight end turned Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert is in Athens preparing for the 2021 season for the Georgia Bulldogs. Meanwhile, his former head coach, Ed Orgeron was asked about Gilbert during his press availability at the SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. "I wish Arik (Gilbert) nothing...
Clarke County, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart's Want for "Action" Created Dawgs For Pups

This past September, Georgia Football announced a new initiative that plans to help impact Clarke County students. The plan was called "Dawgs for Pups" and pledged to raise money for the surrounding community to supply students with money for WiFi hotspots for the students that didn't have WiFi for virtual schooling.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Eleven Bulldogs Make SI's All-SEC Teams

The Sports Illustrated affiliated sites of the Southeastern Conference all voted on their preseason All-SEC teams. These teams consisted of a first and second team with some of the best players that the SEC has to offer in 2021. Both Georgia and Alabama were at the top of the list...

Comments / 0

Community Policy