Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor claims he could beat Dustin Poirier AND back-up Rafael dos Anjos at the same time at UFC 264

By Chisanga Malata
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37HIeA_0arQQ9fA00

CONOR MCGREGOR is brimming with confidence ahead of his rubber match with Dustin Poirier - so much so he reckons he could face two opponents at the same time.

The Notorious will throw down with his old featherweight rival early on Sunday morning in the main event of UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T7pzB_0arQQ9fA00
Conor McGregor will renew his rivalry with Dustin Poirier this weekend at UFC 264 Credit: UFC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1e4Y_0arQQ9fA00
And the Irishman reckons he could beat alternate Rafael dos Anjos on the same night Credit: Getty

McGregor, 32, has left no stone unturned ahead of the Sin City series decider and feels at the peak of his powers.

And the Irishman reckons he could take on alternate Rafael dos Anjos at the same time as The Diamond.

On Thursday, he tweeted: "Put Dos Anjos in at the same time."

It didn't take long for RDA to get wind of McGregor's confident tweet, which he promptly responded to.

The Brazilian wrote: "Alcoholic hallucinosis from drinking cheap whiskey until 3:39am."

Former lightweight champion Dos Anjos is in Vegas serving as an alternate for the main event in case either McGregor or Poirier are forced out of their trilogy fight.

BETTING SPECIAL - Get McGregor to win by knockout, TKO or DQ at 40/1

MMA superstar McGregor suffered a devastating second-round KO loss to the former interim 155lb champ in January at UFC 257.

The Dubliner is champing at the bit to exact revenge on the American, who he plans to KO in brutal fashion.

Ireland's first UFC champion told The MacLife: "He’s a corpse.

"A dead body, a blank face that’s going to get his ass whooped and taken out on a stretcher.

“Every shot I have thrown in this camp is a kill shot, so that’s it. I’m going to kill this man.

"Just a slaughter and a play with a scared little boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZAXP_0arQQ9fA00
Conor McGregor has vowed to get back into the win column in emphatic fashion

"He’s fighting scared like he always does, like they always do against me.

"So now I’m going to play with the little boy, play with me food, and then just devour it."

Victory in the Vegas shootout will see McGregor earn a third crack at the lightweight title - which is currently wrapped around the waist of Charles Oliveira.

And UFC chief Dana White reckons reclaiming the 155lb throne would see McGregor become an all-time great.

He said: "To have lost the belt and gone through the things that happened to him personally, professionally - to come back and beat the No. 1 contender, who just beat him, and then fight for the title and win?

"Financially, it's off the charts. Professionally, it's off the charts.

"There's so much at stake in this fight, and I love that.

"Because the big question about Conor right now is the guy has so much money, Is he the same Conor? Is he focused?

"We know this kid loves to fight. He doesn't need to fight right now. He's fighting because he loves it and has an opportunity.

"If he can beat Dustin Poirier, the No. 1 guy in the world, he can get a title shot."

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Rafael Dos Anjos
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Notorious#Irishman#Rda#Brazilian#Mma#American#Maclife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCpunditarena.com

Dana White looked furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of weigh-in attire

The UFC President appeared none too pleased. Dana White seemed furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of attire for the ceremonial UFC 264 weigh-ins as the Irishman chose to sport his own clothes rather than the official UFC fight apparel. Fighters are expected to wear the UFC fight kit, now manufactured...
UFCPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington ‘Humiliates’ Dustin Poirier Wife In Video

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor bids farewell to his wife and kids ahead of UFC 264: “Just going to bust a man up”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor bid farewell to his wife and kids ahead of UFC 264, telling them that he is “just going to bust a man up.”. McGregor returns to the Octagon on July 10 when he faces off against rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match. It’s the first time we have seen both men compete inside the Octagon since their fight earlier this year at UFC 257 in January, which McGregor lost via second-round knockout. The Irishman is now looking to bouncing back and winning the trilogy against Poirier after having originally beaten him by first-round knockout back in 2014.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Spotted Driving Ridiculous Car

Conor McGregor isn’t known to live life silently. Conor is known to not only be loud, but to live loudly as well and he’s for sure living it up as his career continues to pop…Dustin Poirier ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Contract Leaks. A fan on Instagram had a video to show...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals If He’s Having ‘Affair’

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be one of the most career defining fights in McGregor’s life.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'Something superior' caused Conor McGregor's leg break at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov points to divine intervention when breaking down Conor McGregor’s leg break at UFC 264. McGregor’s (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ended in gruesome fashion when the former two-division champion could not continue after suffering the injury in the closing seconds of Round 1. Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) was declared the winner by TKO, and afterward, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) tweeted that “good” had prevailed over “evil.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy