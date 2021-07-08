Conor McGregor claims he could beat Dustin Poirier AND back-up Rafael dos Anjos at the same time at UFC 264

CONOR MCGREGOR is brimming with confidence ahead of his rubber match with Dustin Poirier - so much so he reckons he could face two opponents at the same time.

The Notorious will throw down with his old featherweight rival early on Sunday morning in the main event of UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor will renew his rivalry with Dustin Poirier this weekend at UFC 264 Credit: UFC

And the Irishman reckons he could beat alternate Rafael dos Anjos on the same night Credit: Getty

McGregor, 32, has left no stone unturned ahead of the Sin City series decider and feels at the peak of his powers.

And the Irishman reckons he could take on alternate Rafael dos Anjos at the same time as The Diamond.

On Thursday, he tweeted: "Put Dos Anjos in at the same time."

It didn't take long for RDA to get wind of McGregor's confident tweet, which he promptly responded to.

The Brazilian wrote: "Alcoholic hallucinosis from drinking cheap whiskey until 3:39am."

Former lightweight champion Dos Anjos is in Vegas serving as an alternate for the main event in case either McGregor or Poirier are forced out of their trilogy fight.

MMA superstar McGregor suffered a devastating second-round KO loss to the former interim 155lb champ in January at UFC 257.

The Dubliner is champing at the bit to exact revenge on the American, who he plans to KO in brutal fashion.

Ireland's first UFC champion told The MacLife: "He’s a corpse.

"A dead body, a blank face that’s going to get his ass whooped and taken out on a stretcher.

“Every shot I have thrown in this camp is a kill shot, so that’s it. I’m going to kill this man.

"Just a slaughter and a play with a scared little boy.

Conor McGregor has vowed to get back into the win column in emphatic fashion

"He’s fighting scared like he always does, like they always do against me.

"So now I’m going to play with the little boy, play with me food, and then just devour it."

Victory in the Vegas shootout will see McGregor earn a third crack at the lightweight title - which is currently wrapped around the waist of Charles Oliveira.

And UFC chief Dana White reckons reclaiming the 155lb throne would see McGregor become an all-time great.

He said: "To have lost the belt and gone through the things that happened to him personally, professionally - to come back and beat the No. 1 contender, who just beat him, and then fight for the title and win?

"Financially, it's off the charts. Professionally, it's off the charts.

"There's so much at stake in this fight, and I love that.

"Because the big question about Conor right now is the guy has so much money, Is he the same Conor? Is he focused?

"We know this kid loves to fight. He doesn't need to fight right now. He's fighting because he loves it and has an opportunity.

"If he can beat Dustin Poirier, the No. 1 guy in the world, he can get a title shot."