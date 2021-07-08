Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sifu delayed to early 2022, ‘Fight Club’ gameplay teaser trailer

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlolap has delayed Sifu from its previously planned 2021 release window to early 2022, as well as a “Fight Club” gameplay teaser trailer. It will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Here is an overview of the game, via Sloclap:. Sifu tells...

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight Club#Gameplay#Martial Arts#Epic Games Store#Fight Club#Chinese#Pak Mei Kung Fu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gameswmleader.com

Age-based kung fu game ‘Sifu’ gets pushed to early 2022

Absolver studio Sloclap is working on a new kind of kung fu game, Sifu, and it requires a little more time and attention than developers originally planned. Sifu was supposed to hit PlayStation 4, PS5 and the Epic Games Store this year, but it’s been delayed to early 2022. Sloclap...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Sifu is delayed to early 2022, Sloclap announced

Absolver developer Sloclap announced that its kung fu brawler, Sifu, is delayed to early 2022. The announcement came at the end of a new teaser trailer presented during PlayStation’s State of Play event on Thursday. The game was originally slated to come out in 2021. In the game, you are...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Sifu has been delayed, but here’s a kickass new trailer

Sifu showed up on State of Play to deliver some bad news, and a new trailer. Sifu, the hand-to-hand combat action game from Sloclap, has been pushed back to early 2022. The news came alongside a new trailer, which debuted on Thursday’s State of Play livestream. The reason for the...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Sifu officially postponed to early 2022

Game company Sloclap recently announced the new release window of the upcoming video game Sifu. The upcoming unique action-fighting video game was set to release in late 2021, but now the latest trailer has shown a new release window: early 2022. According to Sloclap, the global pandemic has given them a challenge to release later this year. By adapting to new regulations, switching to working from home and other consequences of COVID, they have decided to move it to next year.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Jett: The Far Shore Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The Jett team recently released the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming video game Jett: The Far Shore. The latest trailer introduces gameplay that players expect in the game. They take on the role of Mei, an interstellar explorer who is part of a team hoping to find a home for their civilization. They will have to pilot a ship that will go around this mysterious planet and explore the landscape to find out if it is habitable.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Lost Judgment gameplay trailer and released date confirmed

During the PlayStation State of Play Showcase this week Sega has released more details and a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming new action noir thriller game Lost Judgment. The new gameplay trailer released by Sega showcases two of Yagami’s new investigative skills athletics and stealth. “A convicted police officer reveals the location...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Sifu Latest Trailer Reveals 2022 Release Date

If you recall Absolver there is a new title from the same development team coming out next year called Sifu. We’ve seen Sifu a good while back now when the developers we’re giving this game a 2021 launch window. Today during the PlayStation State of Play event, that release window just got pushed back. It looks like we’re going to be waiting until some time in 2022 before we get our hands on a copy.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Deathloop gameplay trailer provides 9 minutes of action

During this week’s PlayStation State of Play July 2021 showcase, Bethesda has released a new Deathloop gameplay trailer providing nine minutes of action to wet your appetite for the game ahead of its launch later this year on September 14th 2021. Fight to survive a deadly game of hunter vs hunted as you immerse yourself in first-person action. Currently in development by Arkane Studios and soon to be published by Bethesda Softworks. Deathloop will be available on the PlayStation 5 and Windows PCs.
MoviesFirst Showing

Teaser Trailer for Mesmerizing 'Masking Threshold' Existential Horror

"Try as we may to make a silence, we cannot." An early teaser trailer has debuted for an intriguing, strange horror film project called Masking Threshold - which is a strange title for a horror film but it's also quite a unique title and that makes me happy to see. Made by Austrian filmmaker Johannes Grenzfurthner, the film is described as "a surreal study of dread" about an IT worker performing experiments in his home lab. "Masking Threshold is a film about a suffering, stubborn person whose worldview and beliefs are turned on their head, whose dogmas come out against the world and himself…. It includes the urge for control, the reactionary fear of regression and decay and an almost Lovecraftian terror of contamination." The film stars Ethan Haslam, Katharina Rose, Ishan Raval, Kudra Owens, and David Fine. This trailer contains mostly close-up shots; but along with the poster art, I'm very curious to see more of this. Take a look below.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

PS5 brawler Sifu delayed, new gameplay shown

Sifu, the hotly anticipated PS5 brawler, has been delayed with new gameplay shown during last night’s State of Play event. Also coming to PS4 and PC, the game will now launch in 2022 developers Slopclap have revealed. It’s not all bad news however – there’s a new Sifu gameplay trailer to karate chop into.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Sifu Delayed to Early 2022, Launches for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Slolap has delayed Sifu from 2021 to early 2022. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Sifu tells the story of a young Kung Fu student who has spent their life training for a day of reckoning after the brutal murder of their entire family by a mysterious assassination squad. Hunt down the murderers one by one as you explore gang-ridden suburbs, hidden corners deep within the city, all the way to the cold hallways of corporate towers. Adaptation and careful positioning are the key to your survival and you must use everything at your disposal to succeed in your life’s mission.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Tails of Iron: release date and teaser trailer

United Label have announced that Tails of Iron, the RPG adventure developed by Odd Bug Studio, will be released on September 17th in Europe and North America. It will be available on the Nintendo eShop, but also at retail. Physical copies come with the Crimson Knight DLC pack, which includes the following:
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Deathloop gameplay trailer showcases a mission against The Wolf

An extended Deathloop gameplay trailer has premiered during the July PlayStation State of Play presentation. Just below, you can check out the slice of brand new Deathloop gameplay for yourself, which puts you in the shoes of Colt, a hired gun tasked with tracking down and silencing members of a cult scattered across an island. The trailer showcased a mission roughly halfway through the game where players are tasked with assassinating The Wolf.
Video Gamessknr.net

Space Punks: Early Access Gameplay

Gareth Syndicated movie & game critic, writer, author and frequent radio guest. His work has appeared in over 60 publications worldwide and he is the creator of the rising entertainment site and publication “Skewed and Reviewed”. He has three books of film, game reviews and interviews published and is a well-received and in demand speaker on the convention circuit. Gareth has appeared in movies and is a regular guest on a top-rated Seattle morning show. He has also appeared briefly in films such as “Prefountaine”, “Postal”. “Far Cry”. and others. Gareth is also an in-demand speaker at several conventions and has conducted popular panels for over two decades.
Video GamesGematsu

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four coming to Xbox One, Switch on August 13

Publisher Headup and developer Elder Games will release Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four, a procedurally generated collectible card game with action RPG elements, for Xbox One and Switch on August 13, the companies announced. Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four first launched in Early Access in for PC via Steam July...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Sifu pushed to early 2022, guy pushed down stairs in new trailer

Sifu looks pretty neat: a singleplayer brawler that's focused entirely on one fighting style, Pak Mei Kung Fu, with consultation from one of the school's masters. It was announced earlier this year with a late 2021 release window, but a new trailer shown on Sony's State of Play stream today has pushed it back to early 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy