Sifu delayed to early 2022, ‘Fight Club’ gameplay teaser trailer

"Try as we may to make a silence, we cannot." An early teaser trailer has debuted for an intriguing, strange horror film project called Masking Threshold - which is a strange title for a horror film but it's also quite a unique title and that makes me happy to see. Made by Austrian filmmaker Johannes Grenzfurthner, the film is described as "a surreal study of dread" about an IT worker performing experiments in his home lab. "Masking Threshold is a film about a suffering, stubborn person whose worldview and beliefs are turned on their head, whose dogmas come out against the world and himself…. It includes the urge for control, the reactionary fear of regression and decay and an almost Lovecraftian terror of contamination." The film stars Ethan Haslam, Katharina Rose, Ishan Raval, Kudra Owens, and David Fine. This trailer contains mostly close-up shots; but along with the poster art, I'm very curious to see more of this. Take a look below.