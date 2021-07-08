Real Life K9 presents demonstration
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie based dog obedience and training group Real Life K9 performed an educational demonstration at Main Street Park Thursday morning. As part of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority’s summer program, Real Life K9 demonstrated proper training techniques and how they’re applied to working dogs. Real Life K9 is a group founded by Jody Johnson, deputy chief for Colquitt County’s Search and Rescue team, according to the group’s website.www.moultrieobserver.com
