Even though they've been out a while, Apple's AirPods Pro are still among the best true-wireless earbuds available. They're lightweight, fit comfortably, have impressive noise-canceling and transparency modes, sound good and are top-notch for making voice calls. Alas, while they've come down in price, the AirPods Pro still cost around $200, and that's just too much for some people, considering they're easy to lose. That's why people are always asking me, "Isn't there something I can get that's almost as good as the AirPods Pro, but a lot cheaper? Like less than $100?"