Love Island’s first contestants have been evicted from the villa. Wednesday (14 July) night’s episode saw Brad McClelland leave the villa after he and Lucinda Strafford were voted the least compatible couple by the public.The pair could either exit together or have one of them stay, with Brad allowing Lucinda to remain on the show as he had been in since day one.On his exit, the labourer said that he “really didn’t know” whether he’d wait for Lucinda on the outside.“My gut instinct would be to wait it out, see where it’s at and continue on, just to see...