As Calhoun Community College continues to grow, so does our desire to innovate to better serve our students. In our objective to service and support our students, we have developed Pathways to Success as part of the Title III Grant with a main focus in the New Century and Columbia High Schools. Our goal is to instill skills critical for students beginning at the high school level to become informed, thoughtful and productive individuals. We want students to apply the information they have learned not only to their lives, and impart that information on to others. Whether it is entering college through Dual Enrollment or the traditional path, or going straight into the workforce, we are here to help students prepare for the next level!