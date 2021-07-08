Only 3% of Black workers want to return to office full-time, according to survey

CHARLOTTE — Major employers are starting to bring people back to the office.

A therapist said mental health should also be considered as COVID-19 safety measures seem to be the top issue.

Therapist Vernada Bellamy said that she is not surprised by a recent survey, which found only 3% of African Americans want to return to the office full time.

“There’s a lot of anxiety and fear that surrounds returning back and having to deal with the reality of what we have gone through, and how it really impacted everyone,” Bellamy said.

