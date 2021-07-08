Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Only 3% of Black workers want to return to office full-time, according to survey

By Gina Esposito, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 12 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Major employers are starting to bring people back to the office.

A therapist said mental health should also be considered as COVID-19 safety measures seem to be the top issue.

[Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $25/hr by 2025]

Therapist Vernada Bellamy said that she is not surprised by a recent survey, which found only 3% of African Americans want to return to the office full time.

“There’s a lot of anxiety and fear that surrounds returning back and having to deal with the reality of what we have gone through, and how it really impacted everyone,” Bellamy said.

In the video at the top of this webpage, reporter Gina Esposito learns about some solutions for that fear in the African American community.

