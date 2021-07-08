Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Russian economy ministry raises 2021 GDP, inflation forecasts

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - The Russian economy ministry has raised its outlook for economic growth and oil prices in 2021 and now envisages a stronger rouble, and it has also raised this year’s inflation forecast, the ministry’s interim set of forecasts showed on Friday.

After shrinking 3% in 2020, its sharpest contraction in 11 years, the Russian economy has been on the mend thanks to a rebound in consumer demand and high prices for oil, its key export, prompting a series of upgrades to its economic outlook.

The economy ministry revised its 2021 outlook for gross domestic product growth to 3.8% from 2.9% it predicted in its previous set of forecasts in April.

“We see the economy is recovering faster than we had expected... Our experts say the economic recovery potential is not exhausted yet,” an economy ministry official said.

The ministry raised the 2021 capital investment growth forecast to 4.5% from 3.3%, while upgrading its view on an average price of a barrel of Russia's Urals crude to $65.9 from $60.3 URL-E.

The economy ministry also lifted its 2021 consumer inflation forecast to 5% from 4.3%.

Stubbornly high inflation was behind the central bank’s decision to raise rates three times this year.

Inflation, the bank’s main area of responsibility, overshot the 4% target in late 2020 and reached 6.5% in June, its highest since August 2016.

The central bank is now widely expected to raise its key rate again from 5.5% on July 23.

The economy ministry also revised its average rouble rate forecast for this year to 72.8 against the dollar from 73.3 seen in April. This envisages the rouble appreciating from levels of around 75 seen on Thursday.

“We all realise that the rouble price should be different at oil prices of $75 per barrel,” the ministry’s official said, blaming the current rouble weakness on sanction risks and uncertainty around the OPEC+ deal on global oil output. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
179K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Inflation#Russian#The Economy Ministry#Urals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Related
Business104.1 WIKY

BOJ’s price outlook views muddled by commodity rise, weak spending

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan policymakers saw the price outlook muddled by rising global commodity costs and soft consumption, minutes of their June meeting showed, underscoring the central bank’s policy conundrum brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan has not been immune to global commodity inflation with companies seeing...
WorldForexTV.com

Eurozone Banks See Rise In Loan Demand In Q3: ECB Survey

Euro area banks expect net demand for loans to firms and households to increase further in the third quarter as both consumer and business confidence improve as the economic activity gains steam. In the second quarter, banks reported a moderate increase in firm’s demand for loans or drawing of credit...
Economyraleighnews.net

Japan's exports in H1 rise 23.2 pct, largest gain in 11 years

TOKYO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Japan's exports in the first half of 2021 increased by 23.2 percent from the previous year, logging the largest year-on-year growth in 11 years, revealing the global economic rebound from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government data, local media reported Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia markets U.S. dollar bonds as COVID-19 spending grows

JAKARTA, July 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia is marketing three tranches of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, in what would be its fourth global debt issuance this year. The bonds offered are 10-year bonds with initial price guidance around 2.550%, as well as bonds maturing in...
Businessinvesting.com

Consensus Report: Manufacturing Data, Economic Growth and Inflation - August 21

Incoming data for Q2 is mixed. Manufacturing production declined in monthly terms in April–May, while retail sales rebounded in the same period compared to Q1. Meanwhile, the private sector PMI averaged higher in Q2, although it dropped to a three-month low in June, suggesting that activity lost momentum at the tail end of the quarter. Furthermore, new Covid-19 cases have soared since end-May, forcing authorities to extend restrictions on public gatherings, alcohol sales and nighttime movement until at least 25 July. In other news, violent protests broke out across the country in mid-July, with the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma earlier in the month providing the catalyst for an eruption of discontent over persisting inequality and poverty. More than 200 people have been killed, while the unrest has disrupted economic activity and the already-delayed vaccine rollout.
Business94.3 Jack FM

Russian annual inflation at 6.5% as of July 19 -economy ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s annual inflation slightly slowed to 6.5% as of July 19, from 6.56% as of July 12, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, two days before the central bank’s rate-setting meeting. The bank, which hiked rates to 5.5% at its meeting last month, is widely expected to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

For most emerging market central banks, the only way is up

LONDON (Reuters) - While top central banks such as the Federal Reserve, the ECB and the Bank of Japan may be sitting on their hands as inflation rises, many of their peers in the big developing economies aren’t taking any chances. Brazil and Russia have already raised interest rates three...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zandi argues spending packages will help economy, rejects inflation concerns

Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, released a new report on Wednesday that endorsed the bipartisan infrastructure deal and reconciliation package being negotiated on Capitol Hill, concluding that the initiatives would benefit the economy. “The nation has long underinvested in both physical and human infrastructure and has been...
Businesskfgo.com

Japan’s core inflation hits 15-month high on energy costs

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.2% in June from a year earlier to mark the fastest annual pace in over a year, data showed on Tuesday, a sign the impact of global commodity inflation was gradually broadening. But the increase, driven largely by higher energy costs, was...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Australia's Central Bank May Reverse Policy Taper Decision - Economists

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank will likely reverse its decision to taper its bond buying programme if Sydney remains in a coronavirus lockdown when the board meets on Aug.3, economists at the country's top banks said on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced it...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone banks see small tightening of credit standards in Q3

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks expect corporate loan demand to surge in the third quarter and see just a moderate tightening of credit standards or loan approval criteria, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday. Credit standards held steady in the second quarter after significant tightening last...
Businessinvesting.com

Yen Drifting, Japan CPI As Expected

The Japanese yen has settled down on Tuesday, after starting the week with strong gains. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.38, down 0.04% on the day. The yen remains relatively strong and dropped as low as 109.05 on Wednesday, its lowest level since May. Japan inflation ticks...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Energy stocks, banks push FTSE 100 higher as virus fears persist

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 20 (Reuters) - Energy and banking stocks helped the FTSE 100 rebound on Tuesday after surging virus cases and fears of an economic slowdown pushed the index to a two-month low in the previous session.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Japan's core consumer prices rise 0.2 pct in June

TOKYO, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in June as the rise of energy prices more than offset the fall of mobile phone fees, the Japanese government data showed Tuesday. According to Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, excluding volatile fresh food items,...
POTUSWashington Post

Temporary or not, inflation is rattling restaurants and broader economy

Only once in six years had Mark Maguire raised prices at his North Dallas restaurant. Then, some of his employees, no doubt noticing the banners touting $1,000 signing bonuses at other eateries, demanded higher wages. And his suppliers hiked the cost of chicken, beef and cooking oil. Maguire’s costs rose...
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Fitch affirms Malaysia at BBB+ with stable outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed Malaysia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a stable outlook. Malaysia's rating balances prospects for strong and broad-based medium-term growth and persistent current account surpluses with a highly diversified export base, against high public debt, a low government revenue base and lingering political uncertainty, the rating agency said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy