Greentown, IN

Lemonade stand raises money for Greentown Wesleyan Preschool and Daycare

By Spencer Durham Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 13 days ago
GREENTOWN — Children at Greentown Wesleyan Preschool and Daycare had a blast Thursday afternoon selling cups of lemonade while practicing their manners.

For just 50 cents, you could get a cup of lemonade, and a free cookie or brownie, while supporting a good cause.

The lemonade stand was a fundraiser for new toys and supplies at the school.

Kids stood in the church parking lot near C.R. 900 East with handmade signs while chanting “Le-mon-ade, le-mon-ade!” and “Get your lemonade!” as cars rolled by.

“They’ve made signs since last week,” said daycare director Elizabeth Sampson. “We got it ready for them.”

It was a good marketing tactic, as some cars passed by only to turn around.

The kids, in kindergarten through third grade, also dodged the occasional summer rain shower, creating a great opportunity to jump in some puddles while they waited for their next customer.

“We might as well let them have fun while we’re at it,” Sampson said. “They all have loved it.”

When a customer drove in, there was nothing but excitement and at least half a dozen kids asking them what kind of lemonade they wanted and if they also wanted a sweet treat.

It was service with a smile, and plenty of “thank-you’s” too, as the kids practiced their manners.

“I think that’s the best part, when they see customers,” Sampson said.

The director said she wanted to give the children the experience of operating a lemonade stand, since many of them live in the country.

The daycare raised more than $100 Thursday.

“We’ve had a lot better turnout than what we thought we would,” Sampson said. “Even with the rain, we’ve had good support.”

If you missed out on the sweet treats, don’t fret: The kids from Greentown Wesleyan Preschool will be back next Thursday from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

“I think with fair week, it’ll be a pretty busy week for us,” Sampson said.

