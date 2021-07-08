Cancel
Kokomo, IN

PHOTOS: Mini-Up superhero day camp

By Kelly Lafferty Gerber
Kokomo Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 40 kids attended Kokomo Urban Outreach’s Mini-Up superhero day camp on Thursday, July 8. Mini-Up is a program for kids under 9 years old where they can learn life skills to be self-reliant using the UP creed of being responsible, respectful, reliable and ready. The Mini-Up day camp, located at Trinity United Methodist Church, is from 10-12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and ends July 22. Due to Covid restrictions, Mini-Up hasn’t had their weekly meetings for 15 months. The summer day camp is in place to rebuild the program, which will resume its weekly meetings in August. To donate, volunteer or to find more information, visit kokomourbanoutreach.org.

