A guide to the Pirates’ possible selections with No. 1 draft pick

The Pittsburgh Pirates had the first overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. So who did they select with the pick?. This was the moment that everyone involved with the Pittsburgh Pirates Organization has been waiting for, the 2021 Major League Draft. This is a big moment for Ben Cherington and his staff, but also for the fans! The Bucs have been under the spotlight for the better part of the last year about who they would take with the first overall pick. Well, they just made their pick.