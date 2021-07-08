Cancel
Moss: Book II announced for PlayStation VR

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolyarc has announced Moss: Book II for PlayStation VR. A release date was not announced. “We were blown away by the reception from fans to the Moss story,” said Polyarc principal software engineer and design director Josh Stiksma in a press release. “Players built an extraordinary bond with Quill. Countless emails, tweets, streams, and fan art postings made us feel like we had created something special. We’ve since poured our hearts into ensuring Book II is a worthy continuation of Quill’s journey, and hope fans around the world are ready to join Quill in the next chapter of her story.”

