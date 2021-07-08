Moss: Book II announced for PlayStation VR
Polyarc has announced Moss: Book II for PlayStation VR. A release date was not announced. “We were blown away by the reception from fans to the Moss story,” said Polyarc principal software engineer and design director Josh Stiksma in a press release. “Players built an extraordinary bond with Quill. Countless emails, tweets, streams, and fan art postings made us feel like we had created something special. We’ve since poured our hearts into ensuring Book II is a worthy continuation of Quill’s journey, and hope fans around the world are ready to join Quill in the next chapter of her story.”www.gematsu.com
Comments / 0