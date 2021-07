Fueled by the more contagious Delta variant, COVID-19 cases are surging in Alabama, and no region is more affected than the state’s coastline. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Baldwin and Mobile counties, each on the Gulf of Mexico, currently have some of the worst outbreaks in the state. Mobile County was averaging more than 178 new virus cases per day as of Tuesday, by far the most in the state. And Baldwin County, just to the east, was third in the state with 99 new cases per day.