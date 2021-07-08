Officials say evacuated North Miami Beach condo must remain empty
An evacuated North Miami Beach building just five miles from the deadly Surfside collapse must remain empty after the city rejected two new surveys that deemed it safe. Residents of the 156-unit Crestview Towers building, who were ordered to relocate Friday after the building was declared “structurally and electrically unsafe,” will be allowed in to get their belongings but can’t stay, WPLG-TV said in a report on Thursday.nypost.com
