Welcome to Bringston University: All American: Homecoming is bringing the HBCU experience back to TV

All American: Homecoming star Geffri Maya puts it simply: "Kids that look like me deserve to be glorified and to be a lead." Which is exactly All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll's goal in trying to expand that universe, by providing "an authentic portrayal of the world through the lens of Black youth" that was different from the mothership. Thinking about the diversity of Blackness across America alone, All American: Homecoming was born. Set at Bringston University, the new CW series — which just aired its backdoor pilot as part of All American's third season — follows college students, including Maya's Simone Hicks and baseball prodigy Damon Sims (played by Legacies alum Peyton Alex Smith), as they navigate the transformative experience of college at a historically Black college or university.