Earth Data Company Planet to Launch IPO Via SPAC Merger

cheddar.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatellite imaging company Planet Labs is gearing up for an IPO launch through a SPAC merger with dMY Technology Group that will push the company’s valuation to $2.8 billion. Will Marshall, Planet co-founder and CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss how Planet helps everyday lives, collecting data from more than 200 satellites and providing feedback ranging from map updates to improving crop yields to border security information for governments.

