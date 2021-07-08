Earth Data Company Planet to Launch IPO Via SPAC Merger

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs)—the shell companies whose sole purpose is to identify a private firm to merge with—have become an increasingly important channel for firms to raise money. In 2020, for instance, in the U.S. alone, 248 SPAC IPOS raised $83.4 billion, much more than that raised by traditional IPOs. However, SPACs are also known for underperforming after the acquisition. Since the identity of the merged firm is not known prior to the IPO, and there is little other advance information, investors must place their trust in SPAC sponsors. And here, our research shows there are discernible factors that can indicate the relative success of a SPAC.