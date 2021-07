Part of comprehensive California Comeback Plan to accelerate the state’s recovery and address our most persistent challenges. July 21, 2021 - TRAVER – At a rural elementary school in Tulare County, Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed legislation to advance the state’s commitment to bridging the digital divide by increasing equitable, affordable access to high-speed internet service across California. Through a $6 billion multi-year investment, more Californians will be able to access broadband coverage with the construction of a state-owned open access middle mile network and last mile projects that connect unserved households and businesses with local networks.