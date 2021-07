The Adafruit crew will host the Hack Chat on Wednesday, July 21 at noon Pacific / 3pm EDT – — &we’ll do a live video during the event! – Video. Especially over the last year and a half, most of us have gotten the feeling that there’s little distinction between our computers and ourselves. We seem welded together, inseparable even, attached as we are day and night to our machines as work life and home life blend into one gray, featureless landscape where time passes unmarked except by the accumulation of food wrappers and drink cans around our work areas. Or maybe it just seems that way.