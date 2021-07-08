Cancel
Victoria, TX

Jaguars Will Paton awarded Academic All-District

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas– University of Houston-Victoria’s Will Paton has been selected to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District 4 NAIA Division at-large first team. The 2021 Academic All-District® At-Large Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

