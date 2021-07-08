Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Mid-State Fair Celebrates 75th Anniversary

By Camille DeVaul
Posted by 
Morro Bay Life News
Morro Bay Life News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6sTG_0arQOgRM00

‘Can’t-Wait to See You!’ the theme for this year’s event fitting due to the times

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On Jul. 21, the California Mid State Fair kicks off its 75th Anniversary!

It has been nearly two years since Paso Robles put their boots on for “The Biggest Little Fair Anywhere” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in February, the CMSF Board of Directors said they were “cautiously optimistic” on whether or not the fair would happen in 2021.

But on May 12, the CMSF announced they would be back in Jul. 2021 and said they are getting ready to make up for lost time as they will be celebrating their 75th Anniversary a year later due to COVID-19.

CMSF spokesman Tom Keffury expressed the difficulty of planning the fair with so many changing regulations put forth by the State of California.

“One week, you put together a certain type of plan, and you get your head around it thinking okay this is what the fair might look like, and then something would change,” Keffury explained.

In May, California seemed to change its plan and begin reopening rapidly. That was when the CMSF board decided to go through with their plan to make the fair happen.

Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, “It’s been a rollercoaster ride of emotion. We have always wanted to do, at least, the livestock portion, so we were trying to figure out how we were going to support our 4-H and FFA and how they can show in person.”

Since then, the CMSF board has had about six weeks to put together their finalized plan.

“We had a lot of different ideas, but they were all based on what we thought might happen–I don’t think anybody thought California would open up as quickly as California had,” Bojorquez shared.

Of course, planning a fair that usually takes six months and doing it in only six weeks has its challenges.

“With people not expecting California to be open, a lot of entertainers and a lot of performers already made plans for the summer to be in other parts of the country,” Keffury said.

According to Keffury, the CMSF accounts for nearly 90 percent of the event centers profits, so canceling the fair was detrimental for the center and Paso Robles local economy.

“We need to have the fair. We need to have our events back, and we are ready to welcome them with open arms,” Bojorquez explained.

The CMSF will be following State and County guidelines for COVID-19 regulations.

“We’re going to operate, but we’re going to operate safely. That is very important to us,” said Keffury.

Bojorquez and Keffury explained fairgoers will see all the events they are used to seeing, just maybe at a smaller capacity.

Because of California’s unexpected and rapid reopening, some vendors and entertainers made plans in other states during the CMSF’s usual time slot.

But that hasn’t stopped the fair board from putting on the best fair they can.

“It will be a lot of fun to see a lot of people come out and support and support our fair, which is great because we feel like we have this little niche in our community that only our community can appreciate,” Bojorquez said.

Keffury says, “We can’t wait to see you. We’re going to put on the best fair we can—We’re excited to bring the community together.”

So San Luis Obispo County, dust off your boots and get ready for some good ole fashion fun that is long overdue!

We can’t wait to see you!

For more information and show, times visit midstatefair.com.

Comments / 0

Morro Bay Life News

Morro Bay Life News

Morro Bay, CA
96
Followers
135
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily news about Morro Bay, and the city's only monthly publication mailed to every home and business — 6,500 copies direct mailed, and 2,000 dropped locally to hotels and visitor hotspots.

 https://morrobaylifenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Paso Robles, CA
Government
State
California State
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
Paso Robles, CA
Coronavirus
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#State Fair#Cmsf#The Fair Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
DrinksPosted by
Morro Bay Life News

Pear Valley Vineyards Named CCWC Winery of the Year

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the winners of the 19th annual Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC), the Central Coast Spirits Competition (CCSC), and the Central Coast Vinegar Competition (CCVC). The blind-tasting event was held on Jun. 15 through the 17 at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the largest wine competition on California’s Central Coast, which encompasses ten counties stretching from Alameda to Ventura.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Morro Bay Life News

EDD to Resume Work Search Requirement to Obtain Benefits

Assistance Available to Help Connect Californians with Suitable Careers. Sacramento — As California reopens following the pandemic, the Employment Development Department (EDD) announced that starting Jul. 11, Californians receiving unemployment benefits should begin looking for work to maintain their eligibility. EDD will be sending notices to claimants to inform them...
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Morro Bay Life News

SLO County COVID-19 News Briefings End

SAN LUIS OBISPO — After over a year of press briefings held by Dr. Penny Borenstein, the County announced that all future COVID-19 News Briefings have been canceled. Instead, Dr. Borenstein will provide an update on COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County to the County Board of Supervisors. Future briefings and Board of Supervisors updates will be scheduled on an as-needed basis.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Morro Bay Life News

Supervisors Approve Holding Cannabis Tax Rate

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors held a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jun. 22 at 9 a.m. This was the first in-person meeting since COVID-19 restrictions began, and remote participation will no longer be conducted. Cheryl Vines of the NAACP received the resolution recognizing...
SocietyPosted by
Morro Bay Life News

Traditions & Celebrations: July 4, 1776

The Fourth of July traditions of Independence Day celebrations go back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. However, the celebrations today look nothing like they did back then. Amid the Revolutionary War, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence on July 2, 1776. Two days later, delegates...

Comments / 0

Community Policy