Set a sell-stop at 31,000 and a take-profit at 30,000. Add a stop-loss at 32,500. Set a buy-stop at 32,000 and a take-profit at 33,000. Add a stop-loss at 31,000. The BTC/USD price is still in a tight range as investors wait for the next catalyst. Bitcoin is trading at $31,563, where it has been in the past few weeks. That has brought its total market capitalization to more than $592 billion, which is substantially lower than where it was in the previous week.