The Arts Council of Brazos Valley (ACBV) will host their first ever Community Art Day Saturday, Aug. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arts Council. This event will include Snow Cones From ScCo Sno and a variety of activities for people of all ages. This family-friendly, all-ages inclusive event encourages visitors to partake in a day of art and fun. Participants will also be able to leave the event with an art kit (while supplies last).