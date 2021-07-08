Martin, Indian River county tourism offices launch Kids Quest program

The Kids Quest program introduces children to family-friendly attractions on the Treasure Coast, such as Sailfish Splash Waterpark in Martin County. Photo supplied

The Martin County and Indian River County tourism offices have launched Treasure Coast Kids Quest, a new experiential learning program geared to children who visit and live in the region.

The immersive program is aimed at children ages 2-12 and combines entertainment and educational elements at some of the Treasure Coast's favorite family-friendly attractions, including the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast, the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center, the Hobe Sound Nature Center, and Sailfish Splash Waterpark in Martin County, and the Environmental Learning Center, Mel Fisher’s Treasures, Vero Beach Museum of Art, and McKee Botanical Gardens in Indian River County.

St. Lucie County’s edition of Treasure Coast Kids Quest has not yet been launched.

Children are tasked with visiting each attraction this summer and completing the various challenges outlined in the Activity Passport (such as “visit the stingrays at the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center” and “explore the pirate ship at the children's museum”). After completing each highlighted activity, children will receive a stamp for that location (or they can take a photo completing the activity for a touch-free option).

After earning 6 of the 7 stamps, program participants will be rewarded with a special prize: an explorer's backpack filled with a plush sea turtle stuffed animal, coral reef-safe sunscreen, hand sanitizer, and a certificate of completion. Prizes can be collected at the last location stamped on the activity passport, or from each county’s tourism office.

The Treasure Coast Kids Quest was developed in partnership with the three regional Treasure Coast tourism offices in Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. Each county will offer its own edition of the Treasure Coast Kids Quest program and the team is currently developing a special prize for any participants that complete all three county editions.

Activity Passports can be acquired at most participating attractions. For details, click here .

“We are truly fortunate to enjoy such a diverse array of family-friendly attractions along Florida’s Treasure Coast,” says Nerissa Okiye, Martin County’s Tourism Director. “We saw a collaborative opportunity to develop an engaging program that will inspire children to get out and explore these unique destinations all summer long.”