Marilyn Manson Turns Himself in for Spitting on Videographer at 2019 Concert

By Cheyenne Ubiera
TheDailyBeast
 12 days ago
Marilyn Manson is walking free, for now at least. The rockstar turned himself in for allegedly spitting on a videographer at a concert in New Hampshire back in 2019. TMZ reports that he turned himself in on July 2, and was booked then released on personal recognizance bail provided that he doesn’t commit any crimes, doesn’t contact the alleged victim, and appears at all his court hearings. Manson allegedly stuck his face in a camera belonging to a woman hired to film the 2019 concert then spat on her. The victim didn’t have any injuries and Manson was charged with “unprivileged physical contact.” Authorities say he has been dodging the October 2019 arrest warrant ever since. This arrest is unrelated to Manson’s other legal issues relating to alleged sexual assault.

