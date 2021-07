Pedro Fortuna, CTO and co-founder of Jscrambler, discusses how governments have looked to strengthen defences against web supply cyber attacks. As more and more businesses are relying on technology or moving entirely online, security concerns keep arising. This is the case with supply chain security, which has gained popularity in discussions after huge cyber attacks such as the SolarWinds incident. In line with these concerns, we have seen governments become involved and take action to strengthen national cyber security defences against software supply chain attacks.