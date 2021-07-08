8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 8-14

Hasan Minhaj: Experiment Time - July 8-10, 2021 - The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and the Milton Rhodes Center presents Hasan Minhaj: Experiment Time beginning Thursday, July 8, at the Milton Rhodes Center, located at 251 N Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that premiered on Netflix in October 2018. The series explored the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his unique comedic voice. A first-generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent in November 2014, where he was Jon’s last hire. He continued on in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host the following year and remained on the show through August 2018. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/rhodesartscenter/3290?productionidlist=179529&fbclid=IwAR1M3Gra9ugjeYal3-TQx9iWRVT4ITDRKQbjywpY2mVxFBy2Jq5bC3rwmt4.