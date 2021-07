Ages: 2-3 Do your kids constantly dance and twirl around the house? Our Dance With Me class is perfect for you! This class provides an introduction to creative movements for toddlers and their parents or guardians. We encourage them to learn and move to fun songs while working on their motor skills and listening. Thanks to a generous grant from the Watertown Cultural Council in conjunction with our nonprofit, Dancing feet, we are able to offer the Dance With Me free for toddlers 2-3 years old and their caregivers! Come join us on Saturdays this summer for our free Dance With Me class! Click here to check out our website and sign up today at ballroominboston.com/kids/