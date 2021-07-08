Urban One Stock Rallies 19% On News Of Agency Commitments To Diverse Media.

Verizon stock (NYSE: VZ), which currently trades at a little below $56 per share, is still 9% below the levels seen at the beginning of 2020 and 4% below February 2020 levels, just before the coronavirus crisis. VZ stock has gained 11% from its March 2020 lows of $50 compared to more than a 90% jump in the S&P 500 from its lows. The stock has underperformed the market because the fall in the stock in the first place during the pandemic was much lower than that of the overall market. Verizon’s stock was resilient during the crisis as its business was not as affected as most other industries. This was reflected in the 2.2% growth in its wireless service revenue in 2020, which is the largest revenue segment for Verizon. The segment contributed $16.7 billion to total revenue of $34.7 billion in Q4 2020. It is projected that wireless service revenue could grow another 3% in 2021 led by higher-priced unlimited plans. The company’s plan to add homes and businesses at a faster rate to its 5G network in the coming quarters is likely to drive healthy growth in the wireless service business. Verizon expects to provide 5G service to 15 million homes in the U.S. by the end of 2021. Thus, anticipation of faster 5G expansion and growth in wireless business has led to an uptick in the stock in the last few months. Continued growth will likely see the stock rising another 10%. However, Verizon is still far behind its close rivals in adding new postpaid phone customers (most valuable for a telecom company). To put things in perspective, Verizon added 279,000 new postpaid phone customers in Q4 2020, much lower than AT&T’s.