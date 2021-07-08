‘Everything just caved in on top of me’: Woman says it’s a miracle she wasn’t hurt as storm knocks tree onto her house; thousands lost power across Lehigh Valley

A storm knocked this tree down onto a house Thursday afternoon in Lower Saucon Township. Monica Cabrera

A strong Thursday afternoon thunderstorm knocked out power to thousands of Lehigh Valley customers and brought a trees down onto two houses in Northampton County, just missing one resident.

Shortly after 5:20 p.m., trees were reported down on the roof of a home in the 100 block of Cedar Road, Hellertown, and another in the 1900 block of Springtown Hill Road, Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County emergency dispatchers said. No injuries were reported.

“I was sitting in my chair, watching TV,” said Carol Lee Gretzinger, who’s lived in her Cedar Road home for 70 years. “The thunder was unbelievable. And then everything just caved in on top of me. Part of the tree and ceiling fell on me in my chair, but I wasn’t hurt. It was a miracle.”

Gretzinger, who had recent back surgery, was in the process of moving to live with her daughter near Doylestown.

“I started screaming,” she said. “People came to my front door. The fire department was here in no time. I managed to get myself out of the chair. I heard someone yell, ‘You can’t get out through the front of the house, walk to the back.’ So, I walked out my back door. My one neighbor met me and put my shoes on for me.”

Gretzinger spent the night at a neighbor’s house since her own is now uninhabitable.

Downed trees and power lines were reported in multiple locations in eastern Northampton County.

As of 6:50 p.m., PPL reported 1,598 outages in Lehigh County and 42 in Northampton County, while Met-Ed reported 173 in Lehigh and 270 in Northampton.

The Lehigh Valley has been experiencing strong thunderstorms this week amid high temperatures and humidity.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Friday morning, with rainfall totals of 2-4 inches expected on the coastal plain, with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches. West of the Interstate 95 corridor, including the Lehigh Valley, amounts should range from 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible.

