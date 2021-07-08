Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lower Saucon Township, PA

‘Everything just caved in on top of me’: Woman says it’s a miracle she wasn’t hurt as storm knocks tree onto her house; thousands lost power across Lehigh Valley

By Andrew Scott, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oml66_0arQNhMI00
A storm knocked this tree down onto a house Thursday afternoon in Lower Saucon Township. Monica Cabrera

A strong Thursday afternoon thunderstorm knocked out power to thousands of Lehigh Valley customers and brought a trees down onto two houses in Northampton County, just missing one resident.

Shortly after 5:20 p.m., trees were reported down on the roof of a home in the 100 block of Cedar Road, Hellertown, and another in the 1900 block of Springtown Hill Road, Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County emergency dispatchers said. No injuries were reported.

“I was sitting in my chair, watching TV,” said Carol Lee Gretzinger, who’s lived in her Cedar Road home for 70 years. “The thunder was unbelievable. And then everything just caved in on top of me. Part of the tree and ceiling fell on me in my chair, but I wasn’t hurt. It was a miracle.”

Gretzinger, who had recent back surgery, was in the process of moving to live with her daughter near Doylestown.

“I started screaming,” she said. “People came to my front door. The fire department was here in no time. I managed to get myself out of the chair. I heard someone yell, ‘You can’t get out through the front of the house, walk to the back.’ So, I walked out my back door. My one neighbor met me and put my shoes on for me.”

Gretzinger spent the night at a neighbor’s house since her own is now uninhabitable.

Downed trees and power lines were reported in multiple locations in eastern Northampton County.

As of 6:50 p.m., PPL reported 1,598 outages in Lehigh County and 42 in Northampton County, while Met-Ed reported 173 in Lehigh and 270 in Northampton.

The Lehigh Valley has been experiencing strong thunderstorms this week amid high temperatures and humidity.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Friday morning, with rainfall totals of 2-4 inches expected on the coastal plain, with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches. West of the Interstate 95 corridor, including the Lehigh Valley, amounts should range from 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible.

Check back for updates.

Comments / 1

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Lower Saucon Township, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Northampton County, PA
Government
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Hellertown, PA
Government
City
Hellertown, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Thunderstorms#Interstate 95#Tropical Storm#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Ppl#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Air quality Tuesday was ‘unhealthy’ for everybody in the Lehigh Valley; with western wildfires continuing to burn, Lehigh Valley will remain under warning Wednesday

Wednesday will be the second day in a row that the Lehigh Valley is under a Code Orange warning, as unhealthy levels of windborne particulates from western wildfires continue reaching the area. On Tuesday, when the area was also under a Code Orange, the Air Quality Index indicated the pollution level got to the point in the afternoon that that it was dangerous for everybody outside, not just ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Philadelphia, Allegheny, Northampton lead state to 569 additional cases, most in six weeks

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 569 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily report in six weeks. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 383, up 76% from a week ago, and up 51% over the past month. The newest surge in case numbers is being led largely by counties in the the northeastern and southeastern healthcare regions. Both of the Valley’s ...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Morning Call

Who’s to blame for Bolete restaurant having to close its popular dining sheds?

Bolete is a shining example of a restaurant that got creative to stay alive during the pandemic. Its decision to use 19 dining sheds outside of its tiny dining rooms in Salisbury Township was genius. The sheds fit better than tents with the aesthetics of Bolete’s centuries-old building. And they met state and local requirements for social distancing and capacity limits. Customers loved them. ...
Nazareth, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

‘More Than Cakes’: New Nazareth business to bring pastries and other sweet treats back to former Schubert’s Bakery space

A new bakery is bringing cakes, pastries and other treats back to a familiar sweet spot in Northampton County. More Than Cakes Bakery & Pastries, offering freshly baked cakes, cupcakes and more, will hold a soft opening Sunday at 49 N. Broad St. in Nazareth, owner Jacques Coleman said. The space previously housed Schubert’s Bakery, a borough institution known for its fastnachts and Moravian ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 525 more cases as vaccination rate increases slightly

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 525 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 419, up 82% from a week ago, and up 64% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.22 million infections statewide. Northampton County, which Tuesday had the third-highest additional case total of the state’s 67 counties, ranks 5th ...

Comments / 1

Community Policy