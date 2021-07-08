Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Ben Shapiro: Stop surrendering education to the radical left

laconiadailysun.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Independence Day, a poll from Issues & Insights revealed that only 36 percent of adults aged 18-24 said they were "proud to be American," compared with 86 percent of those over the age of 65. This shouldn't be surprising. America's children have been raised in a system dedicated to the proposition that America itself is evil, a repository of discrimination and bigotry, a country founded in sin and steeped in cruelty.

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education System#Liberal Education#Issues Insights#Anti Indigeneity#Americans#Crt#The New York Times#Aristotelian#Un American#Harvard Law School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
Place
Americas
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
UCLA
Related
EducationNew York Post

NEA’s enforcing of critical race theory in schools does kids a grave injustice

America’s largest teachers union, the National Education Association, has declared war on those looking to keep critical race theory out of the schools. No matter that parents rightly object to force-feeding kids what Christopher F. Rufo rightly calls “a form of race-based Marxism”: The NEA resolved at its annual convention to fight for the right to indoctrinate, pledging to create “a team of staffers” to help teachers “fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric.”
EducationWashington Post

Nikole Hannah-Jones just proved the correctness of critical race theory

Nikole Hannah-Jones, and the epic failure of the University of North Carolina to recruit the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist to its faculty, just proved the correctness of critical race theory. The controversial legal doctrine has been vilified by conservatives but, as this episode illustrates, it also challenges those liberals who worship at the altar of “diversity.”
Providence, RIFox News

Rhode Island teacher goes public with critical race theory curriculum: ‘I’m refusing to propagate lies’

A Rhode Island middle school teacher says critical race theory is finding its way into public school classrooms and creating racial hostility and mistrust among her students. Ramona Bessinger has been a public school teacher for more than two decades. For the past seven years, she’s been a middle school teacher in Providence. She currently teaches at Esek Hopkins Middle School. Over the years, Bessinger says her lessons have been diverse, running the gamut from poems by Maya Angelou to speeches by Martin Luther King, Jr. She’s also taught units on slavery and the Harlem Renaissance, she said.
Societyphillytrib.com

White critics know nothing about Critical Race Theory

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not what lying white racists claim it is. CRT is not Black Lives Matter. It is not reparations. It is not defunding/defanging the police. And it is not taught and was never designed to be taught in pre-schools, elementary schools, middle schools, junior high schools or high schools.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Ben Shapiro has mastered Facebook 'outrage politics'

Ben Shapiro, political commentator and founder of polarizing conservative website The Daily Wire, effectively "rules" Facebook, NPR reported on Monday, writing that he "drives an engagement machine unparalleled by anything else on the world's biggest social network site." The Daily Wire has been so successful, in fact, that in May,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Many Americans embrace falsehoods about critical race theory

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has sparked school board protests and classroom bans in some states, is largely misunderstood among the general public, even by those who say they are familiar with what it teaches about racism in America, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Levin' on education, American Marxism

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty & Levin," July 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, America, I am Mark Levin. This is LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN. And here we are in original Levin...
Societytheacorn.com

‘White privilege’ an ‘evil lie’

The radical left, currently the dominant faction of the Democratic Party, wants to create narratives and rewrite history in order to distort, obfuscate, confuse and destroy. They talk of “white privilege,” “white supremacy,” “systemic racism” as weapons of information warfare against both liberals, conservatives and the American experiment. They paint America as irredeemably evil from its founding.
Marshall News Messenger

Ben Shapiro: What foreign dissidents understand about the American flag

This week, thousands of Cuban dissidents marched against the repressive communist tyranny that has subjugated the Cuban people for three generations. They chanted “Libertad!” and called for the end of the regime. And they carried aloft a symbol of freedom: the American flag. This isn’t a rarity. It’s a common...
Societyquillette.com

The Accomplishments of Black Conservative Thought

The line between moral and empirical claims is a tricky one for debaters. In his thoughtful Quillette essay, “The Limitations of Black Conservative Thought,” Aaron Hanna—like me, a professor of Political Science—critiques some of the more sweeping theoretical claims of America’s intellectual tradition of black conservatism. However, he does not rebut (or necessarily attempt to rebut) many more empirical points made recently by scholars like Thomas Sowell, Glenn Loury, and indeed myself.

Comments / 3

Community Policy