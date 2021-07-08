Cancel
Stickers support manatee, sea turtle rescue and research in Florida

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sp2a7_0arQNQIp00

Money raised from the sale of the stickers will help pay for wildlife conservation efforts. Photo provided by FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) just released the new 2021-2022 manatee and sea turtle decals. These waterproof stickers feature two different designs and proceeds from sales go to directly support research, rescue, and management efforts for manatees and sea turtles in Florida.

Each July, the FWC introduces the new decals that are available for a $5 donation and can be placed on a vehicle’s bumper, the side of a boat, on laptop computers, water bottles, coolers, and other items.

“Purchasing a manatee or sea turtle decal and displaying it is a simple way to make a difference for some of Florida’s most iconic, imperiled species.” said Ron Mezich, section leader of the FWC’s Imperiled Species Management Section. “The financial support directly contributes to their conservation and displaying it for others to see also helps raise awareness.”

Manatees and sea turtles depend on Florida’s waterways and coastal habitats. Therefore, preserving Florida’s beaches and aquatic ecosystems is a crucial component of species conservation.

When someone calls the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) to report an injured, entangled, or sick manatee or sea turtle, FWC staff work with partners to rescue, rehabilitate, and release these animals in need.

The decal themes highlight important conservation issues, such as manatee-safe boating and keeping our waterways clean. This year’s themes include:

• “Go slow – Look out below!” This message encourages safe boating around manatees, what to look for while on the water, and shows others that you support Florida’s manatee conservation efforts.

• “Protect Florida Sea Turtles” shows a leatherback sea turtle swimming among jellyfish. Leatherbacks are true oceanic travelers in the sea turtle world and need your help in keeping our waterways clean so they can keep swimming long distances.

The decals may be purchased online here (sea turtle design) or here (manatee design) or when registering or re-registering a vehicle or boat at local tax collector’s offices across the state. You can also support these species by purchasing a “Save the Manatee” or a “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” license plate at your local tax collector’s office.

To learn more about how to help conserve manatees and sea turtles and other Florida wildlife click here .


Florida StatePosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Florida Department of Environmental Protection launches One Water Florida campaign

Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection has launched a campaign to promote the importance of recycling the state’s precious water supply. Photo provided by FDEP. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced the launch of the One Water Florida Campaign to inform Floridians on the use of recycled water in the state to meet the growing demand for water.
Martin County, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Martin County Habitat for Humanity dedicates its 150th home

Sofia Francisco-Torres, Margot Graff, Domingo Andres, and Juana Francisco cut the ribbon on their new Habitat for Humanity home. Photo provided. Habitat for Humanity of Martin County reached an important milestone when it dedicated its 149th and 150th homes on Saturday, July 17 in Carter Park in Indiantown, the organization’s first affordable housing neighborhood. They are the 37th and 38th homes in what will be a 40-home neighborhood when construction is complete later this year.
Fort Pierce, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce rezones nine parcels to commercial park

Commissioners agreed to rezone 109 acres for the creation of a commercial park on Kings Highway. Image provided. Fort Pierce city commissioners on Monday agreed to rezone 109 acres of vacant land at 2496 S. Kings Highway near Interstate 95 for CP-1 Commercial Parkway use, paving the way for creation of a future warehouse and flexible space development, the Kings Highway Commercial Park.
Saint Lucie County, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Restoration of 3.3 miles of St. Lucie County beaches to begin Nov. 1

The project will restore a 3.3-mile stretch of beaches in southern Hutchinson Island. Image provided by SCL. St. Lucie County has signed an agreement with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will lead to the restoration and protection of approximately 3.3 miles of Atlantic Ocean coastline in the southern section of Hutchinson Island.
Saint Lucie County, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

St. Lucie County commissioners Bartz, Hutchinson and Townsend recognized as a FAC Presidential Advocates

St. Lucie County commissioners Linda Bartz, Frannie Hutchinson and Cathy Townsend. Photos provided. The Florida Association of Counties (FAC) presented St. Lucie County commissioners Linda Bartz, Frannie Hutchinson and Cathy Townsend with the Presidential Advocacy Award for their work during the 2021 Legislative Session at its recent Annual Conference in Orange County, Florida.

