Stickers support manatee, sea turtle rescue and research in Florida

Money raised from the sale of the stickers will help pay for wildlife conservation efforts. Photo provided by FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) just released the new 2021-2022 manatee and sea turtle decals. These waterproof stickers feature two different designs and proceeds from sales go to directly support research, rescue, and management efforts for manatees and sea turtles in Florida.

Each July, the FWC introduces the new decals that are available for a $5 donation and can be placed on a vehicle’s bumper, the side of a boat, on laptop computers, water bottles, coolers, and other items.

“Purchasing a manatee or sea turtle decal and displaying it is a simple way to make a difference for some of Florida’s most iconic, imperiled species.” said Ron Mezich, section leader of the FWC’s Imperiled Species Management Section. “The financial support directly contributes to their conservation and displaying it for others to see also helps raise awareness.”

Manatees and sea turtles depend on Florida’s waterways and coastal habitats. Therefore, preserving Florida’s beaches and aquatic ecosystems is a crucial component of species conservation.

When someone calls the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) to report an injured, entangled, or sick manatee or sea turtle, FWC staff work with partners to rescue, rehabilitate, and release these animals in need.

The decal themes highlight important conservation issues, such as manatee-safe boating and keeping our waterways clean. This year’s themes include:

• “Go slow – Look out below!” This message encourages safe boating around manatees, what to look for while on the water, and shows others that you support Florida’s manatee conservation efforts.

• “Protect Florida Sea Turtles” shows a leatherback sea turtle swimming among jellyfish. Leatherbacks are true oceanic travelers in the sea turtle world and need your help in keeping our waterways clean so they can keep swimming long distances.

The decals may be purchased online here (sea turtle design) or here (manatee design) or when registering or re-registering a vehicle or boat at local tax collector’s offices across the state. You can also support these species by purchasing a “Save the Manatee” or a “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” license plate at your local tax collector’s office.

To learn more about how to help conserve manatees and sea turtles and other Florida wildlife click here .