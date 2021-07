Jiménez is in a rehab stint as we speak. If he’s not rostered in your league, he will be soon. This is Eloy Jiménez we’re talking about, not Wil Myers or Ian Happ. In 730 career plate appearances, Jiménez has a slash line of .276/.321/.527. Last year, Jiménez played 55 games in the shortened season, but finished with a 162-game pace of 41 home runs, 120 RBIs, and 76 runs to go along with his .296/.332/.559 slash line. If he’s available, you should be doing whatever it takes to put him on your roster, as he has the potential to be an impact player down the stretch.