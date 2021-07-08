News Bites: Heidi Raphael, Charlie Banta, Tim Leary, WBAA, KSJO.
..Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer Heidi Raphael is among the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Early in her career Raphael, a Western New York native, worked at Buffalo stations WECK, WGR, WHTT and WGRF. Charlie Banta, President/Founder of Mercury Capital Partners is among honorees in the management category, while Eileen Buckley, formerly of WBEN, WEBR and WGR and now with WKBW-TV enters in the radio category. The class will be inducted at the Association’s Hall of Fame Dinner, Thursday, Nov. 4.www.insideradio.com
