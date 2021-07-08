Cancel
Authentic Brands IPO: What You Need to Know

By Mark Kolakowski
Investopedia
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthentic Brands Group owns a variety of well-known retailers, among them JCPenney, Forever 21, Eddie Bauer, Brooks Brothers, Nine West, Aeropostale, Lucky Brand, Barneys New York, and Juicy Couture. As a result, Authentic Brands has become one of the biggest operators of brick-and-mortar stores during a period of increasing online sales. The company also holds licenses to more than 30 brands, such as Sports Illustrated and Marilyn Monroe. The upshot is that Authentic Brands derives most of its sales revenue from licensing fees.﻿﻿﻿﻿

