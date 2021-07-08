Authentic Brands IPO: What You Need to Know

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.