Monkey Minion Press San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Exclusive

“How I wish, how I wish you were here. We’re just two lost souls swimming in a fish bowl…” that looks suspiciously like the San Diego Convention Center. The brilliantly talented folks at Monkey Minion Press, Dane Ault and Ashlie Hammond, are more than SDCC artists/exhibitors; they’re fans, too. They miss the Exhibit Hall floor just as much as we do, if not more, and they’ve channeled that into Monkey Minion Press’s [email protected] 2021 Exclusive: Wish I Was There.